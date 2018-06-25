Richland County teenager turns himself in after attempted armed robbery

RICHLAND, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Deputies say a teenager turned himself into authorities on Saturday after an attempted armed robbery.

Deputies say on May 9th, Stanley Lamont Sanders, 19, along with a 20 year old man, were meeting up with the victim at the Mallard Pointe Apartments in the 1100 block of Hallbrook Drive to buy an item for 700 dollars.

Authorities say Sanders pointed a gun at the victim, shot the car multiple times as it was speeding away, with one bullet hitting the victim’s head.

Officials say the victim drove himself to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies say Sanders is facing charges for attempted armed robbery, attempted murder and discharging a firearm into a vehicle.