Signs, Vendors line streets in West Columbia for President Trump’s Visit

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Monday campaign signs lined the streets of West Columbia as Governor Henry McMaster prepared to welcome President Donald Trump.

Vendors also lined the streets near Cayce and West Columbia, ahead of the President’s arrival Monday.

The President is set to arrive Monday at 6pm ET. He is schedule to speak at 7pm.

He will be speaking at Airport High School at a McMaster for Governor rally.

The event is free and open to the public but you did have to go online for tickets.

