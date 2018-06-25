So Just How Cold is the Coldest Place on Earth

Five years ago, scientists thought they had found the coldest temperatures near the south pole at 135 degrees below zero (Fahrenheit). But the data that produced those findings has been reevaluated and it turns out that scientists now think the coldest temperatures actually plummet to 144 degrees below zero during the polar night at the south pole – primarily in July and August. Read the whole article here. https://news.agu.org/press-release/coldest-place-on-earth-is-colder-than-scientists-thought/

