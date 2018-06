Warren holds meet-and-greet ahead of tomorrow’s runoff

West Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Just one day before the runoff election for the GOP gubernatorial nominee, John Warren stopped in Columbia to hold a meet and greet.

Warren met with SC voters at a local Shoney’s on Airport Blvd.

He told voters not to be swayed by the president’s appearance.

Warren is set to hold an election night watch party tomorrow night in his hometown, Greenville.