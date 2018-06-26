Attorney General Wilson wins South Carolina Republican runoff, AP reports

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has won the Republican nomination for a third term. Here is what he had to say in a tweeted response after he was announced the projected winner of the runoff election.

Wilson beats state Rep. Todd Attwater in the unofficial results from Tuesday night’s runoff election.

Wilson received 48.6 percent of the vote on June 12 primary.

Wilson will face Democrat Constance Anastapoulo in November’s election.

