Attorney General Wilson wins South Carolina Republican runoff, AP reports

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has won the Republican nomination for a third term. Here is what he had to say in a tweeted response after he was announced the projected winner of the runoff election.

What a night! My family and I are so grateful for your amazing support. I’ll never stop fighting for you – to keep South Carolina families safe and defend the rule of law. pic.twitter.com/csSxUXkldn — Alan Wilson (@AGAlanWilson) June 27, 2018

Wilson beats state Rep. Todd Attwater in the unofficial results from Tuesday night’s runoff election.

Wilson received 48.6 percent of the vote on June 12 primary.

Wilson will face Democrat Constance Anastapoulo in November’s election.