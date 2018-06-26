Cortes turning pro, agrees to million dollar deal with Mets
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Three days after his Carolina teammate Adam Hill signed with the Mets, Carlos Cortes is joining his fellow Gamecock in New York’s farm system.
The USC sophomore, drafted as an infielder, agreed to a deal with Mets after being selected with the No. 83 pick in the third round of this month’s MLB Draft.
Cortes will earn much more than his slot value signing bonus of $705,300, netting $1,038,000 from New York to leave South Carolina after his sophomore season.
Carlos hit .265 while blasting a team-high 15 home runs in 2018 for the Gamecocks.