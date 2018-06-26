Cortes turning pro, agrees to million dollar deal with Mets

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Three days after his Carolina teammate Adam Hill signed with the Mets, Carlos Cortes is joining his fellow Gamecock in New York’s farm system.

The USC sophomore, drafted as an infielder, agreed to a deal with Mets after being selected with the No. 83 pick in the third round of this month’s MLB Draft.

Cortes will earn much more than his slot value signing bonus of $705,300, netting $1,038,000 from New York to leave South Carolina after his sophomore season.

3rd-rder Carlos Cortes signs w/@Mets for $1,038,000 (pick 83 value = $705,300). South Carolina OF, chance to hit for average & power from left side, switch-thrower who fits best in LF. @MLBDraft — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) June 26, 2018

Carlos hit .265 while blasting a team-high 15 home runs in 2018 for the Gamecocks.

The Mets signed third-round Draft pick Carlos Cortes, a switch-thrower who plays both outfield and second base, and have now inked 28 of their 40 selections, including each of the first 19. First-rounder Jarred Kelenic will be at Citi Field on Wednesday to take batting practice. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) June 25, 2018