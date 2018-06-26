Democrat James Smith reacts to McMaster victory

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – On Tuesday night (6/27) Representative James Smith commented on Governor McMaster’s victory in the Republican runoff, issuing the following statement:

“I would like to congratulate Governor McMaster on his victory tonight. We know that this election is about the people of South Carolina and their future and while Henry McMaster would suggest that all is well, he is not willing to tell the truth. As South Carolinians we love our State but we all know we deserve better,” Smith continued, “As the next Governor of South Carolina, I will bring our State together to deliver the education our kids deserve, improve access to high quality healthcare for all and increase economic opportunity for rural and urban South Carolina. As your Governor and Lt. Governor, Representative Mandy Powers Norrell and I will transform a culture of corruption in Columbia to a culture of service.”