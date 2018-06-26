Fireflies Take Down Lexington Again

LEXINGTON, KY – Columbia took a 2-games-to-none series advantage with a 6-3 victory over Lexington on Monday. Edgardo Fermin tallied three hits and the Fireflies blasted three more homers in the win at Whitaker Bank Ballpark. The club goes for the sweep of the Legends on Tuesday.

The Fireflies wasted no time taking a 1-0 advantage in the opening frame. Fermin slashed a lead-off double and then scored two batters later on Ali Sanchez’s single.

The Fireflies doubled its edge two innings later. For the second straight night, Blake Tiberi homered. It was the Kentucky native’s third of the season and second blasted in front of his friends and family at Whitaker Bank Ballpark.

After Lexington (0-5, 37-36) sliced the deficit in half with a third-inning score, Columbia’s (3-2, 37-35) offense came alive again in the fifth. First, Sanchez doubled in a run, then it was Scott Manea’s turn to mash. The catcher drilled his fifth homer of the season – a two-run blast in this case – and gave the visitors a 5-1 lead.

The Fireflies added another homer the following inning – its seventh in the first two games of the series. This time it was Quinn Brodey, who joined Tiberi with homers in consecutive games. Columbia went ahead, 6-1.

Darwin Ramos (W, 1-2) escaped a scare in the bottom of the seventh. After retiring the first eight hitters he faced, the righty allowed four straight to reach in the seventh. The last was Cristian Perez who clocked a two-run single into left. He later retired the side and pitched well enough to earn the win

Conner O’Neil (S, 1) shut down the Legends the rest of the way and struck out four over the final two innings.

Columbia’s offense whacked a season-best seven extra-base hits in the victory.

The Fireflies and Legends finish up their series on Tuesday at 7:05 ET. Right-hander Chris Viall (2-4, 5.40) is on the slope for Columbia and will face righty Andres Sotillet (5-4, 3.80) for Lexington.

You can listen to the action on FOX Sports Radio 1400 AM, ColumbiaFireflies.com and the TuneIn Radio app starting at 6:45 ET.

