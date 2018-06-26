Gamecock greats celebrate Muschamp’s work

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – “He’s doing a great job.”

“I love his energy.”

“The way he does everything, it’s super dope.”

That’s just a few different ways some of the greatest Gamecocks to ever don the garnet and black in the past described the program’s present head coach, Will Muschamp.

With 15 wins under his belt and changing the expectations and momentum in USC’s program following a 9-4 2017 campaign, NFL alums are excited about what they’re seeing at Carolina under coach Muschamp’s watch.