Industrial hemp application due this Friday

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The deadline to apply to grow industrial hemp in the state of South Carolina is this Friday (6/29).

If you are interested, there are several qualifications. You must:

be a South Carolina resident;

pass a state and federal background check administered by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division;

have a signed letter of intent with an industrial hemp manufacturer/processor;

have a signed letter of intent with a qualifying college or university; and

submit GPS coordinates for the land where industrial hemp will be grown.

The South Carolina Department of Agriculture will select 40 farmers to receive industrial hemp permits.

The farmers who receive permits will each be allowed to grow up to 40 acres of the crop. The 2018 pilot program allowed 20 farmers to grow up to 20 acres of industrial hemp.

Visit www.agriculture.sc.gov for more information and to access an industrial hemp pilot program application.