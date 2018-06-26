John Warren election night watch party

Rochelle Dean,

Greenville, SC (WOLO) —– The polls have officially closed and the ballots are being counted. Meanwhile both Candidates vying to be the next Governor of South Carolina are watching and waiting.

ABC Columbia’s Angela Rogers is following Republican Candidate John Warren who has just arrived at his Greenville watch party.

Our  Alexis Frazier is Downtown Columbia at Incumbent Governor Henry McMaster’s watch party. He has not arrived at the venue as of yet.

As of 8pm the unofficial results according to the South Carolina Election Commission, McMaster with 46 percent of the vote and his while challenger Warren with 53 percent of the vote in the run off for Governor.

Stay with ABC Columbia News as we continue to follow the latest results and bring them to you on air and online.

