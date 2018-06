Live Updates: 2018 Runoff Election Results

Governor (R)

w/ 88% of Precincts Reporting

Henry McMaster – 54%

John Warren – 46%

Attorney General (R)

w/ 88% of Precincts Reporting

Todd Atwater – 35%

Alan Wilson – 65%

US House of Representatives, District 2 (D)

w/ 77% of Precincts Reporting

Sean Carrigan -52%

Annabelle Robinson – 48%

(Unofficial Election results provided by The South Carolina Election Commission)