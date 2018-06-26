McMaster casts ballot in 2018 runoff election

Jacqueline Lawson,

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Governor Henry McMaster cast his ballot this morning at the Lourie Center precinct.

The incumbent is fighting for the GOP nomination in the 2018 gubernatorial race.

McMaster received just under 50 percent of the vote in the primary elections earlier this month and is running against Greenville businessman John Warren in the runoff election.

With a recent endorsement from President Donald Trump, McMaster hopes to bring home a victory.

