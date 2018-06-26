Parents charged for failing to seek treatment for infant’s severe burns

Lexington County, S.C. (WOLO) – A husband and wife have been charged with unlawful conduct toward a child after failing to seek treatment for their infant’s second- and third-degree burns for up to two days.

Deputies say John Argoe, 29, and Megan Argoe, 25, failed to seek treatment for their baby, who received burns on more than 34 percent of its body.

Investigators say when the baby arrived at the hospital, medical staff reported the infant to be severely malnourished.

John Argoe and Megan Argoe are being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.