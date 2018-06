Precincts across the Midlands see steady streams of voters during 2018 runoff elections

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Several precincts around the Midlands saw a steady stream of voters for the 2018 runoff elections.

In West Columbia, The Quail Hollow District saw a lot of voters and was one of the busiest locations.

Poll workers said they saw nearly 500 voters in the primary elections and had seen almost 280 people as of this afternoon.