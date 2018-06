SC Voters at the Polls for Runoff Election

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–It is Election day in South Carolina. Voters are heading to the polls for the runoff election.The key races include the GOP runoff for Governor and Attorney General.So far, election officials report no problems at the polls.Poll workers and voters we talked with in Columbia were hoping for a big turnout.Polls are open 7am-7pm.