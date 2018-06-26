Staley gives summer state of the program update

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Following a season where the Gamecocks were snubbed an invite to the White House after winning the National Championship, injuries ran rampant on their roster, and Dawn Staley had an ongoing lawsuit against an SEC rival, a clean slate awaits the 2018-19 team.

Carolina’s head coach met with the media Tuesday to discuss the status of her program as they work through the summer months and get ready to play their first season together post-A’ja Wilson.

Coach confirmed at the press conference that Alexis Jennings will be returning for her redshirt senior season. The Kentucky transfer has six double-doubles in her first season playing for USC, finishing second on the team in points (11.4) and rebounds (6.6).