Supreme Court upholds Trump’s travel ban





ABC The Supreme Court has upheld the Trump administration’s travel ban in one the most highly anticipated decisions of this year, saying the ban is “squarely within” the president’s authority.

The Court’s 5-4 ruling on whether the third iteration of Trump’s controversial proposal, Travel Ban 3.0, is constitutional comes after two previous attempts by the administration to bar immigration to the United States from certain foreign countries.

That newest iteration of the travel ban is a presidential proclamation signed on Sept. 24, 2017, that indefinitely restricted most travel from the majority-Muslim countries of Chad, Iran, Iraq, Libya, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela, and Yemen -linking the restrictions to those countries’ purported vetting deficiencies. Federal judges in Maryland and Hawaii issued injunctions shortly after that blocked the ban for the majority-Muslim countries but allowed restrictions from North Korea and Venezuela to go into effect.

In the case, Trump v. Hawaii, the state of Hawaii argues that the ban hurts its university system by banning potential students and scholars from entering the country. Individual plaintiffs who joined the case with Hawaii also say it separates them from family members who applied for visas to enter the country.

The administration argued that Travel Ban 3.0 was vetted by multiple agencies and was based on a review of foreign policy, not religion.

Two previous attempts by the Trump administration to restrict immigration from majority-Muslim countries have been struck down by federal courts.

A week after his inauguration, Trump issued an executive order to immediately suspend admission into the country by individuals from seven Muslim-majority countries: Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Libya, Somalia, and Sudan for 90 days. It also halted refugee admissions for 120 days and indefinitely banned Syrian refugees. The order contained an exception for members of religious minorities.

