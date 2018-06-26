Voters head to SC Polls for Runoff- GOP Governor’s Race

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It is election day in South Carolina. Voters will head to the polls to vote in the runoff.

Republican voters will see Governor Henry McMaster and upstate businessman John Warren on the GOP ticket for Governor.

In another high profile runoff, Attorney General Alan Wilson and State Representative Todd Atwater are on the GOP ticket for Attorney General.

Polls are open from 7am-7pm.

Count on ABC Columbia news for Vote 2018 coverage.