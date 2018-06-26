Wilson and Atwater

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Taking place in Tuesday’s runoff is the battle between Republican Attorney General Alan Wilson and Republican State Representative Todd Atwater.

We caught up with Alan Wilson today as he met with potential voters. Wilson spent much of the day greeting residents in Lexington County.

Wilson is holding an election night watch party at The Aloft in downtown Columbia.

we will have a crew at tonight’s event and will bring you the latest on line and on air tonight on the news at 11.