Wilson and Atwater

Rochelle Dean,

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Taking place in Tuesday’s runoff is the battle between Republican Attorney General Alan Wilson and Republican State Representative Todd Atwater.

We caught up with Alan Wilson today as he met with potential voters. Wilson spent much of the day greeting residents in Lexington County.

Wilson is holding an election night watch party at The Aloft in downtown Columbia.
we will have a crew at tonight’s event and will bring you the latest on line and on air tonight on the news at 11.

Share

Related

Live Updates: 2018 Runoff Election Results
John Warren election night watch party
Precincts across the Midlands see steady streams o...
SC Runoff elections: Just under an hour left to vo...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android