With backing from President Donald Trump, Henry McMaster defeats John Warren in runoff election

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – According to the AP, Governor Henry McMaster has claimed the GOP nomination for the 2018 gubernatorial race.

The win comes after President Donald Trump made a special visit to South Carolina to back McMaster tweeting, “Will be heading to one of my favorite places, South Carolina, to fight for one of my original “fighters,” Governor Henry McMaster.”

Thank you South Carolina. Now let’s get out tomorrow and VOTE for @HenryMcMaster! https://t.co/5xlz0wfMfu — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2018



This will be McMaster’s first time on a gubernatorial ballot in South Carolina since being appointed in 2017.

McMaster will face Democrat James Smith in the November election.