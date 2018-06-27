Body found in Congaree River, near Cayce Riverwalk

Cayce, S.C. (WOLO) – The Cayce Department of Public Safety have recovered a body from the Congaree River near the Cayce Riverwalk.

Officials say a group of Swift Water Rescue Technicians were sent into the river and the body of an unidentified male was recovered from the water, about 200 yards downstream of the Blossom Street Bridge.

A section of the Cayce Riverwalk was closed for approximately 2 hours during the recovery.

Lexington County Coroner’s Office has responded to the scene to assist with the investigation and determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

Cayce DPS and the Lexington Coroner’s Office are no longer on the scene but are continuing to investigate.

The Coroner’s Office will release further information regarding the victim’s identity after next of kin notification.