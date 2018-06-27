CPD and CFD investigate series of fires near Farrow Rd.

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia Police Department (CPD), Columbia Fire Department (CFD), and SLED are investigating a string of fires, along the Farrow Road corridor, that have occurred over the last 2 months.

The departments are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying the person or persons who may be responsible or may have information regarding the fires.

The agencies are working together to determine the cause and origin of the fires.

Citizens with any information about the fires are encouraged to contact Crimestoppers.

CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC.

LOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab.

DOWNLOAD the new P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.