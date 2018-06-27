Family friend found dead at home of NFL player

ABC News/WABC – A family friend of New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins has been found dead at the NFL player’s New Jersey home, according to prosecutors.

Roosevelt Rene, 25, was found at Jenkins’ Fair Lawn, New Jersey, home on Tuesday, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office. Rene had been living at the home for an undisclosed amount of time, prosecutors said.

“We’re all a little freaked out,” neighbor Barry Carenza told WABC. “It’s a quiet neighborhood.”

Rene’s cause and manner of death will be determined by the Bergen County Medical Examiner’s Office, prosecutors said.

“We are aware of and monitoring the situation,” the New York Giants said in a statement to WABC.

