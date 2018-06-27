Gamecocks complete recruiting class with four-star wing

Greg Brzozowski,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The final piece to the Gamecocks’ recruiting class of 2018 has signed his letter of intent.

Canadian 6-foot-7 prospect A.J. Lawson announced his commitment to Carolina Tuesday night, earning the final scholarship available for Frank Martin’s program.

Lawson was originally ranked No. 39 in the Class of 2019, labeled a four-star prospect by 247 Sports. He reclassified to move up a year and play college ball in the 2018-19 season.

