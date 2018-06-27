Gamecocks complete recruiting class with four-star wing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The final piece to the Gamecocks’ recruiting class of 2018 has signed his letter of intent.

Canadian 6-foot-7 prospect A.J. Lawson announced his commitment to Carolina Tuesday night, earning the final scholarship available for Frank Martin’s program.

Lawson was originally ranked No. 39 in the Class of 2019, labeled a four-star prospect by 247 Sports. He reclassified to move up a year and play college ball in the 2018-19 season.

AJ Lawson has committed to @FrankMartin_SC & South Carolina. It has been a pleasure witnessing your growth. The best is yet to come @ItsAJLawson proud of you! Last ???????? Gamecock was Duane Notice @DuuTakeNotice #CanBall https://t.co/6DO1PwTsxN @NorthPoleHoops pic.twitter.com/WiqiMRl8au — Tariq Sbiet (@Tariq_NPH) June 27, 2018

Gamecocks this is a great family. For all South Carolinians AJ’s dad is from Scotts Branch!!! The Lawson’s r coming home pic.twitter.com/8BbXOxjZo9 — Frank Martin (@FrankMartin_SC) June 27, 2018