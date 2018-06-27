Gamecocks Volleyball announces 2018 schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina volleyball program released its 2018 schedule on Wednesday. The Gamecocks, under the direction of first-year head coach Tom Mendoza, hold their annual Garnet and Black scrimmage on Aug. 18, and kick off the regular season on Aug. 24 with a weekend home tournament.

Season tickets go on sale July 3, $25 for adults and $10 for youth 17 and under.

South Carolina returns all but two of its letter winners from 2017, and bringing back five starters plus its libero. All-SEC performer Mikayla Shields enters her junior season in striking range of 1,000 career kills, and will be bolstered by three other returners – Mikayla Robinson, Claire Edwards, and Alicia Starr– who went over 150 kills last season. The team added another key piece to the offense with outside hitter Brittany McLean transferring in from Minnesota, the junior is one of four newcomers to the roster. Running the show in her third season is Courtney Koehler, who set the sophomore rally-scoring record for assists in a season in 2017 (with 1,123).

The defensive returners are just as impressive for the Gamecocks. Robinson finished with 121 total blocks last fall, third-most for a single season in the program’s rally-scoring era and the most by any freshman in the SEC in 2017. Behind her is senior libero Aubrey Ezell, who ranked among the best in the SEC with 527 digs last season and also led the conference with 49 service aces. Both Shields and Koehler also doubled their dig totals from freshman year to sophomore year, providing crucial ball control for the team.

“As we prepare for the season, I can see a path for our team to earn an NCAA bid, which is what these student-athletes have worked so hard to pursue,” Mendoza said. “I know our group is excited to get going, August can’t come soon enough and hopefully our faithful fans are eager to see this team fight all season long. We look forward to making the Carolina Volleyball Center one of the best venues in the country.”

WEEK ONE: AT HOME TO START MENDOZA ERA

The Islanders went 15-14 in 2017, with an 11-5 record in the Southland Conference. The team lost standouts Kristyn Nicholson (9.83 assist per set) and Brittany Gilpin (3.56 points per set) from the 2017 roster, but will be led by returners Madison Green (2.46 kills per set) and libero Madison Woods (4.46 digs per set). ETSU (8/24): East Tennessee State are the defending SoCon champions, finishing 2017 with a 19-12 overall record. Though the team did lose Rylee Milhorn (339 kills, 259 digs in 2017), it does bring back its second- and third-ranked offensive performers with outside Leah Clayton and opposite AJ Lux, as well as top blocker Braedyn Tutton (116 blocks) and libero Marija Popovic (4.85 digs per set).

The Flames were just 12-19 last season, but return a two-woman attack of Anna Gragg (2.80 kills per set), and Anna Goodwin (2.58 kills per set) that led the offense last season. The team also returned both starting setters and starting libero Margaret Latchford (4.08 digs per set). Rice (8/31): The Owls went 21-9 last season, making the National Invitational tournament. The team has a talented young core, led by sophomore Nicole Lennon, who was named Conference USA’s freshman of the year in 2017 after leading all freshmen nationally with 1,313 attacks and ranking second in the conference with 425 kills. She’s joined by junior middle Grace Morgan, who paired her 319 kills with a team-high 124 blocks. Defensively, junior libero Lee Ann Cunningham passed 1,000 career digs in just two seasons and averaged 4.72 digs per set in 2017.

, respectively. South Carolina faces perhaps the toughest schedules in the conference, with home-and-away series with each of the top five finishers in the SEC from 2017 (Florida, Kentucky, Missouri, LSU and Georgia).

There will be three mid-week matchups, with Wednesday matches at Arkansas ( Oct. 17 ), at Tennessee ( Oct. 24 ) and home for Kentucky ( Nov. 21 ).

matches at Arkansas ( ), at Tennessee ( ) and home for Kentucky ( ). The team will host Alumnae Night on Oct. 12 against Florida.

against Florida. Senior night will be held on Nov. 16 against Ole Miss.

against Ole Miss. The official television broadcast schedule will officially be announced later in the summer. “The 18-match unbalanced schedule of the SEC can provide some volatility year-to-year depending on which teams you play twice,” Mendoza said. “I believe we have the highest-rated SEC schedule this year, which we see as a positive. We play each of the top five teams from last year twice, plus Texas A&M, which is traditionally a top team in the league. We’re excited to be tested on a nightly basis, and there are a lot of opportunities to get top-50 wins that would build our resume. This is exactly what you want when you compete in a conference as strong as ours.”

Gamecocks Athletics contributed to this article.