Justice Anthony Kennedy announces retirement

Washington, DC (WOLO) — Justice Anthony Kennedy announced he’s retiring from the

U.S Supreme Court.

Kennedy who was appointed to the bench by President Ronald Regan back in 1989 has been a key swing vote on a number of big decisions from many major issues including everything from same-sex rights to abortion.

Justice Kennedy’s retirement is set to take effect July 31st, possibly changing the dynamic of decisions made by the Supreme Court Justices in the future.

Now President Trump is in a race against the clock to get a nominee confirmed before the Midterm elections.

ABC’s Janai Norman is in Washington tracking the latest reaction.