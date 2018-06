Kingston sums up year one with the Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – While the College World Series Finals reaches it’s conclusion, the Gamecocks are on to the offseason, now over a week into their summer schedule.

Mark Kingston discussed seasonal story lines Wednesday, summing up his first season with Carolina, reaching the Super Regionals, falling one game short of Omaha, and seeing a school record 10 players taken in the MLB Draft.