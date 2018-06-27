Richland County Deputy exposed to hepatitis c after reviving overdose victim with narcan

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – A Richland County deputy has to be tested for hepatitis-c after he was attacked by a man whose life he was trying to save.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were responding to an overdose at the Regency Inn on Garner Lane Saturday (6/23).

When they gave the man narcan he became aggressive towards a deputy striking him in the face and arms causing open wounds.

The man was also bleeding during the struggle and exposed the deputy to the virus.

The deputy is being tested.