SC Highway Patrol say all lanes are open on I-77 after early morning fire

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol officials say all lanes are open on I-77 after a tractor trailer caught fire early this morning.

Troopers say after 3 a.m., they responded to a truck that caught on fire on I-77 near mile marker 1, and had to shut most of the lanes down due to hazardous material spilling out of the vehicle.

Highway officials also say they believe the batteries the truck was carrying may have caused the fire.

Troopers say no one was injured.

Highway Patrol is still investigating the incident.