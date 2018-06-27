SC teacher rally for more student funding, pay raises

Josh Berry,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Before lawmakers began their joint session finalizing the state budget Wednesday (6/27), educators from across the state made a last minute pitch for more funding.

The South Carolina Education Association is requesting, among other things, a $60 per student spending increase, a one percent across-the-board raise for teachers, and a starting salary of $32,000 for first year teachers.

Lawmakers from the house and senate have proposed a pay raise for teachers, but disagree on the amount.

