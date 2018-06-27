UPDATE: Body recovered Identified

Ryan Chevalier, (BI) Ziemer,

Cayce, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Coroner has identified the body recovered from the Congaree River near Cayce Riverwalk this afternoon (6/27).

Coroner Margaret Fisher says 50 year old Thomas Sumter of Columbia was discovered about 200 yards downstream of the Blossom Street Bridge.

An autopsy has been scheduled for June 28th to determine Sumter’s cause of death.

A section of the Cayce Riverwalk was closed for approximately 2 hours during the recovery.

Cayce DPS and the Lexington Coroner’s Office are no longer on the scene but are continuing to investigate.

Share

Related

Disney’s 71 billion dollar deal
Campers at Camp Wonder Hands Play Ball With Columb...
Richland County Deputy exposed to hepatitis c afte...
SC teacher rally for more student funding, pay rai...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android