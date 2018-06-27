UPDATE: Body recovered Identified

Cayce, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Coroner has identified the body recovered from the Congaree River near Cayce Riverwalk this afternoon (6/27).

Coroner Margaret Fisher says 50 year old Thomas Sumter of Columbia was discovered about 200 yards downstream of the Blossom Street Bridge.

An autopsy has been scheduled for June 28th to determine Sumter’s cause of death.

A section of the Cayce Riverwalk was closed for approximately 2 hours during the recovery.

Cayce DPS and the Lexington Coroner’s Office are no longer on the scene but are continuing to investigate.