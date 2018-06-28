LIVE: Active shooter reported at newspaper in Annapolis

An active shooter was reported at the Capital Gazette, a daily newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, on Thursday, said the Anne Arundel Police and ATF.

A Gazette reporter said multiple people were shot, according to The Baltimore Sun, which owns the Gazette.

PHOTO: An office building at 888 Bestgate Road in Annapolis, Md., is pictured after reports of a shooting on June 28, 2018.WJLA
PHOTO: First responders gather after reports of a shooting in the offices of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md., June 28, 2018.Team Randori Martial Arts, Annapolis, MD/Facebook
The building was evacuated, according to the Annapolis Office of Emergency Management.

Police cars have swarmed the scene and people were seen streaming out of the building with their hands up.

PHOTO: First responders gather at the scene of a reported shooting in Annapolis, Md., June 28, 2018.WJLA
Officers are working to search the building, said Lt. Ryan Frashure of the Anne Arundel Police.

“We’re doing the best we can to minimize causalities,” Frashure said

“Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis,” Gov. Larry Hogan wrote on Twitter. “Please, heed all warnings and stay away from the area. Praying for those at the scene and for our community.”

President Trump has been briefed on the shooting, said White House deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all that are affected,” Walters said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

