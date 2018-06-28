Carl Edwards Jr. to rejoin the Cubs

By: Brock Watson

Former Mid-Carolina High School pitcher Carl Edwards Jr. is recovering from a shoulder injury and will join the Triple-A Iowa affiliate of the Chicago Cubs as he continues his rehab.

The 26-year-old pitcher set a team-high 73 appearances in his first season with the Chicago Cubs. The pitches may have added up however, as Edwards Jr. was sidelined in late May due to shoulder inflammation.

He’ll likely pitch Friday against the Memphis Redbirds.

Getting back on the mound shows that Edwards Jr. is making good progress, but it is likely he will have to play a few games at the Triple-A level before returning to the big leagues.