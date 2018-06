Cayce Police Searching for Waffle House armed robbers

Share

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



More

CAYCE, SC (WOLO)–The manhunt continues for three suspects Cayce police say robbed a Waffle House.Police say it happened June 27, 2018 at the Waffle House located at 1837 Airport Blvd, Cayce.Witnesses tell police three men took money from the register and ran off. They say one suspect was armed with a shotgun.We’re told no one was hurt.If you have any information Call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.