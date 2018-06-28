Checking out a book? Richland Library July 4th Holiday Schedule

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re looking for a good read at the local library, keep in mind the Richland Library will be closed for the July 4th holiday.

According the officials with Richland Library, all locations will close Wednesday, July 4 for Independence Day.

They will reopen on Thursday, July 5 at 9am.

Officials do want to remind patrons that they can still access the library’s resources and information online.

If you would like to renew materials or download items, visit richlandlibrary.com.