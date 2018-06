Disney’s 71 billion dollar deal

Orlando, Fl (WOLO) —ABC’s parent Company completes a 71-billion dollar deal for most of 21st Century Fox’s assets.

The Justice Department’s anti trust division approved Disney’s purchase for Fox’s movie studio, Sports Networks… and cable channels.

In the settlement… Disney will have to sell off 22 of Fox’s Regional Sports Networks…

Fox News and Fox Broadcasting Network are not included in the deal.