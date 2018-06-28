Former Gamecock Steve Pearce traded to Red Sox

BOSTON (WOLO) — On Thursday night, the Toronto Blue Jays dealt former Gamecock Steve Pearce to the Boston Red Sox for cash considerations and minor league infielder Santiago Espinal.

Pearce’s versatility defensively made him a prime target for Boston, since he’s able to play in the outfield and first base.

Boston expects Pearce to join the team some time over the weekend when the Red Sox face the Yankees.

“We’re happy to have Steven join us,” Red Sox president of operations Dave Dombrowski told MLB.com. “He’s a proven Major League player. Very quality right-handed hitter. Hits left-handed pitching very well. The type of guy we’ve been trying to add to the lineup vs. left-handers. I’m sure he’ll join us at some point this weekend. We’ve played phone tag so far.”

The 35-year-old hit .291 with four home runs and 16 RBI’s in 26 games for Toronto this season.