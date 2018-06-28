Gamecocks pick up huge commitment from 2019 wideout
MEMPHIS, TENN. (WOLO) — Will Muschamp and the Gamecocks continue to bring in top-level offensive talent to USC.
On Thursday afternoon, Keveon Mullins, a four-star wideout from Memphis, pledged to the Gamecocks for the class of 2019.
???? COMMITTED: four-star ATH Keveon Mullins @Key2Savage announces his commitment at the #Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge with @RivalsWoody! ???? pic.twitter.com/5P8nh5ybE2
— Rivals (@Rivals) June 28, 2018
Mullins not only plays wide receiver, but he’s a talented safety as well.
According to multiple recruiting websites, Mullins is considered a top 15 recruit in the state of Tennessee.
His commitment gives USC 16 players for the class of 2019, which ranks 15th nationally.