Gamecocks pick up huge commitment from 2019 wideout

Mike Gillespie,

MEMPHIS, TENN. (WOLO) — Will Muschamp and the Gamecocks continue to bring in top-level offensive talent to USC.

On Thursday afternoon, Keveon Mullins, a four-star wideout from Memphis, pledged to the Gamecocks for the class of 2019.

Mullins not only plays wide receiver, but he’s a talented safety as well.

According to multiple recruiting websites, Mullins is considered a top 15 recruit in the state of Tennessee.

His commitment gives USC 16 players for the class of 2019, which ranks 15th nationally.

Share

Related

Jonah Bride making his Pro baseball debut Thursday
Kingston sums up year one with the Gamecocks
Gamecocks Volleyball announces 2018 schedule
Gamecocks complete recruiting class with four-star...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android