Jaron Blossomgame joining Spurs summer league team

By: Brock Watson

SAN ANTONIO (WOLO) — Former Clemson forward Jaron Blossomgame will play on the San Antonio Spurs summer league team.

Blossomgame was drafted in the second round of the 2017 draft. The 59th overall pick made an impact in the G league this past season as he made 50 appearances while averaging 16.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assist per game.

The star small forward will have an opportunity to secure a spot on the NBA team with a strong outing this summer. The Spurs are currently facing questions of who will fill the gap if in fact superstar Kawhi Leonard is traded away. Blossomgame will have the summer to prove to management that he is capable of reps in the NBA.