Jonah Bride making his Pro baseball debut Thursday

By: Brock Watson

Former Gamecock third baseman will make his pro debut tonight with the Vermont Lake Monsters.

The Lake monsters are the Single-A affiliate of the Oakland A’s.

Bride was selected in the 23rd round after after playing four seasons at the University of South Carolina. In the 2018 season Bride batted an average of .301 while bringing in 31 runs and hitting 4 home runs.