Kohl’s hiring seasonal workers

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — It may be summer, but one retailer already has sugar plums dancing in their heads.

Khol’s Department Store is ready to start hiring seasonal workers and announced plans to start accepting applications.

The retail chain has positions at 3 hundred of its stores for back to school, fall, and yes even the holiday season.

The company says they want to get a jump on the competition that often makes it hard to find seasonal workers.