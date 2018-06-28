Lawmakers pass State budget

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Lawmakers have finalized this year’s budget.

Thursday both the Senate and the House approved the eight billion dollar spending plan. The measure includes a one percent raise for teachers, money for a new lab for the State, and allows retired Officers to be School Resource Officers.

One sticking point during the debate Thursday, the budget’s funding of Planned Parenthood that left some lawmakers divided. Governor Henry McMaster has 5 business days including Sunday to veto any legislation that has been passed.

