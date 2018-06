DHEC warns of possible rabies exposure

Kershaw County, SC (WOLO) –Officials with the Department of Health and Environmental Services say a kitten may have exposed people in Kershaw County to rabies.

A spokesperson for the Health Department says to reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals their space.

If you see an animal that appears to be in need, don’t touch it but instead contact your local Animal Control Officer.