World’s Hottest Low Temperature Hit This Week

Yes it’s famously hot here in Columbia, but we take a back seat on the record that was set Tuesday in Oman. Oman is a country in the Middle East that boarders Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. A coastal city in Oman called Quriyat (can also be spelled Qurayyat) set a record for the hottest 24-hour-minimum temperature at 108.7 degrees. Put another way, the temperature never dropped below 108.7 degrees in a 24 hour period from midnight to midnight. Now that’s infamously hot!!

