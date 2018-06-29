Citizens honored for saving child

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Two Midlands residents were recognized by the fire department for their quick action that saved the life of a four year old boy.

Chief Aubry Jenkins says last Saturday Alex Jackson and Danielle Brown were at a pool party at an apartment complex on Farrow Road when they noticed the child, Chanse Chapman, was floating face down with no signs of movement.

Jenkins says after the child was pulled out of the pool Jackson and Brown performed CPR and chest compressions until he began coughing up water. Jenkins says their quick action is worthy of recognition.