Columbia Fire Department Welcomes New Graduates

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Columbia Fire Department welcomed the 18-01 Recruiting Class Thursday night.15 new probationary firefighter recruits graduated, during a ceremony at the South Carolina Fire Academy, officially earning their stripes becoming the newest members of the Columbia Fire department.State Fire Marshall Jonathan Jones and Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins were speakers for the ceremony.