Columbia Police Investigate Shooting on North Main Street

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Columbia Police are investigating a shooting on North Main Street Thursday night.According to officials, it happened just before 8pm at 6102 North Main Street.Police say one man was injured in the foot during the shooting, which may have happened due to an argument.The investigation is ongoing say police.If you have any information call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.