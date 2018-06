Cromer’s opens in new location with the same “Guaranteed Worst in Town”

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Cromer’s may have opened the doors of a new location, but they still have the same guarantee.

Although Cromer’s Peanuts has been operating out of it’s North Main location for several months, they held their official ribbon cutting ceremony today.

Cromer’s has been in business for more than 80 years.