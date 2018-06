Early July 4th celebration on Lake Murray this weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – You don’t have to wait until next week to celebrate Independence Day.

At Lake Murray Saturday (6/29) you can get a jump start on your Fourth of July festivities.

Lake Murray Country is hosting its 30th annual celebration with a boat parade at noon at Bomb Island.

Fireworks will be launched at dusk Saturday night.

Some of the best sites to view the fireworks will be Dreher Island State Park and the Lake Murray Dam.